Taron Egerton and Richard Madden Share a Cup of Sexual Attraction in New ‘Rocketman’ Clip: WATCH

A brief new clip from the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman features Elton (Taron Egerton) and his manager and lover John Reid (Richard Madden) as they first got to know one another. Looks like there’s some chemistry in that cup.

Egerton was profiled this week in The Hollywood Reporter where he talked about preparing for the film by reading Elton’s old diaries at the icon’s estate, and spoke about how the singer’s receding hairline and front gap tooth were recreated.

He talked as well about the gay sex scenes in the film, and playing a gay man.

Said Egerton: “For me, kissing a man onscreen is no less appealing than kissing a woman onscreen. I’m not in any way repulsed by the male form. It’s an uncomfortable thing regardless of who you’re with — it makes no difference as to your sexual preference.”

Added Egerton, of straight actors playing gay roles: “I have spoken to gay people for whom it’s not a problem, and I’ve spoken to gay people for whom it is a problem. I completely understand. But for my part, I’m an actor, and I did not get into acting to just play people like me. You have to draw the line somewhere, and I don’t want to live in a world where straight people play straight people and gay people play gay people.”