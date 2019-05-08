‘Veep’ Concludes, ‘Modern Family’ Finale, Jonas Brothers and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.



ABC’s groundbreaking sitcom Modern Family wraps its penultimate season Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern. After 10 years on the air, many say the series’ focus on married, gay parents helped speed awareness and acceptance of LGBTQ families.

Last week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race was magical, but what’s in store for the remaining queens this week? Find out Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on VH1, and watch last week’s magic show in the clip above.

Poehler and Rudolph and Fey, oh my! Some of our favorite funny women (plus Paula Pell, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch) come together for a boozy gals’ trip inWine Country Friday on Netflix.

The last time the Jonas Brothers performed on Saturday Night Live, they were floppy-haired teen heartthrobs. Now, the brothers are international sex symbols, oft gay-baiting stars of the small screen and Kevin. They return to the show 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC with host Emma Thompson.

Forget about the Iron Throne. What I want to know is WHO WILL WIN THE WHITE HOUSE ON THE SERIES FINALE OF VEEP? Will Selina Meyer (the always brilliant Julia Louis-Dreyfus) finally get the position she thinks she deserves? The acid-tongued comedy concludes Sunday at 10:50 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

What are you watching this week?