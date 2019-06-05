Bette Midler Feuds with Trump on Twitter: ‘You SHOULD NOT Slam Your Dick in a Door!’

Bette Midler dropped the mic on Donald Trump on Tuesday night and the musical icon’s tweet got under Trump’s skin, prompting a Twitter response at 1:30 am in the UK.

Tweeted Midler: “Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the UK, but they were actually thousands of protesters. How does he always hear the opposite of the truth? Donald, if you’re reading this you SHOULD NOT slam your dick in a door!”

Responded Trump: ‘Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!’

Trump was referring to this tweet from Midler:

I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in '98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

I just spent an hour reading about Eisenhower the day before D-Day. Reading this tweet after that hour was like jumping into a lake in the middle of winter. https://t.co/RNb4czqwfy — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 5, 2019

Trump later tweeted the big lie that there were no anti-Trump protesters: ‘I kept hearing that there would be “massive” rallies against me in the UK, but it was quite the opposite. The big crowds, which the Corrupt Media hates to show, were those that gathered in support of the USA and me. They were big & enthusiastic as opposed to the organized flops!’