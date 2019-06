Whether you’re interested in a lightning bolt, flat top, bulls-eye, brodazzle, cross-hatch, heart shape, full bald, corn row, landing strip, or a combover, Brooklyn Ball Barbers (a Comedy Central work-unfriendly fantasy salon) can take care of anything in your nether regions.

“Our work covers all areas, from the belly button to the chode, and we make sure each customer is fully satisfied before they leave our shop. Some customers come in just for the shampoo and massage.”