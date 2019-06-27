Gerrymandering, Tom Holland, AOC, Washington, Zack Barack, Charlies Angels: HOT LINKS

GERRYMANDERING. U.S. Supreme Court shows it is now a partisan political machine swaying things for Republicans. Kagan: “Of all the times to abandon the court’s duty to declare the law, this was not the one. The practices challenged in these cases imperil our system of government.” More HERE.

TOM HOLLAND. Jake Gyllenhaal worked me out so hard I couldn’t walk.

AOC. We sent Kellyanne Conway a subpoena this morning.

WASHINGTON 1. Man arrested in fight outside Olympia gay bar gets 29 months in prison: “The incident happened on Jan. 30 outside Jake’s on 4th in downtown Olympia. According to a police report, Houston, a 35-year-old Olympia resident, allegedly assaulted multiple people and was accused of using an anti-gay slur in reference to two male victims.”

WASHINGTON 2. Protesters gather outside camp that fired gay counselor. “Jace Taylor, 18, says he was hired by Firs to be a camp counselor at their Fir Creek Day Camp. But before he could start his job, he says he was terminated because management at the Christian organization found out he was gay.”

ZACK BARACK. Actor opens up about being the first out transgender actor to appear in a Marvel film.

MYANMAR. Bullied librarian posts heartbreaking Facebook message before taking his own life: ‘Kyaw Zin Win, 25, began working at Myanmar Imperial University in Yangon in September 2017. Before his death on Sunday, he posted on Facebook that his homeland “mocks the existence and identity of an individual being.”‘

A VERY UNIQUE MORMON. Dan Reynolds on being an LGBTQ ally: “I have family and friends I grew up with who are LGBTQ and Mormon or religious. I watched their constant struggle.”

JENNIFER KENT. Babadook director loves her film’s gay icon status: “I’m still trying to work that one out… It’s quite perplexing. I feel it’s really quite beautiful, but I still have no idea why. … I mean, I kind of do.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Charlies Angels, featuring a new song from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Teraj.