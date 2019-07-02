Provincetown, Miley Cyrus, Anderson Cooper, Kamala Harris, Arctic Fox, Baz Luhrmann, Mark Ronson: HOT LINKS

WHAT’S UP DOC. Documentary filmmakers trailing Pete Buttigieg: “Story Syndicate, a new production company founded by veteran filmmakers Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan, is creating a documentary on Mayor Pete Buttigieg, according to sources with knowledge of the film.”

PROVINCETOWN TRAVELERS. You can download our annual 2019 Ptown Hacks gay guide to Provincetown right HERE and find out everything that is new and different in town this summer!

IN THE FAMILY. Anderson Cooper inherited a large part of his mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s estate.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Miley Cyrus “Mother’s Daughter”.

FUNDRAISING. Bernie Sanders raises $18 million in second quarter, trailing Buttigieg by nearly $7 million.

POLLS. Kamala Harris surges to #2 in Iowa: “Harris’ performance has vaulted her into the number two spot in Iowa. When voters were asked their first choice for the Democratic nomination, Biden (24 percent) led Harris (16 percent), followed by Elizabeth Warren (13 percent), Bernie Sanders (9 percent), and Pete Buttigieg (6 percent). The remaining 20 candidates made up 11 percent of first choices, and 21 percent were undecided.”

JUDD DEERE. Trump Deputy Press Secretary is gay, unrepentant. “If he asked me, sure, I’d have the conversation with him,” he said. “It’s not something I hide.” Still, “I don’t walk into the White House every day and say, ‘I’m Judd Deere; I’m gay.’”

LONDON. Body of landing gear stowaway on flight from Kenya lands next to man sunbathing in London backyard. ‘A neighbour told the Press Association news agency that he heard a “whomp” when the body hit the ground on Sunday afternoon, and went upstairs to look out of a window.’

ELVIS. Baz Luhrmann has four frontrunners to play Elvis in a new film.

ANAL OPENING. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has his own nickname for Robert Mueller. “He’s done some irreparable damage to some things and he’s got to answer for them. … [The report] reinforced the anal opening that I believe Mueller to be.”

SENILE AF. Donald Trump thinks homelessness is a phenomenon that began two years ago.

LONDON. Gay nightclub XXL is closing.

BIG JOURNEY. Arctic fox makes epic journey from Norway to Canada over 2,176 miles in 76 days. “We couldn’t believe our eyes at first. We thought perhaps it was dead, or had been carried there on a boat, but there were no boats in the area. We were quite thunderstruck.”

DOUG QUINT. How the face of Big Gay Ice Cream spends his Sundays.

PLANNED ABORTED LAUNCH OF THE DAY. A fully functional Launch Abort System (LAS) with a test version of the Orion spacecraft attached, launches on NASA’s Ascent Abort-2 (AA-2) atop a Northrop Grumman provided booster on July 2, 2019, at 7 a.m. EDT, from Launch Pad 46 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

REAL ESTATE OF THE DAY. Mark Ronson’s LA home.

2 HOT FOR TUESDAY. Dion Nucifora.