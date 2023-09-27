12+ Instagram Sure Shots in Miami for the Social LGBTQ Visitor. All Mapped with More Top Spots … In Time For Your Fall Getaway Plans

From Wynwood Walls to 12th Street Beach, Miami's Instagram Scene is as Diverse as its Culture

Lead: Miami, a city known for its vibrant culture and stunning visuals, offers a plethora of Instagram-worthy spots. Whether you're an LGBTQ influencer or a savvy traveler, these locations are sure to elevate your social media game.

Wynwood Walls: A Canvas in the City

Where Street Art Meets Selfies

Wynwood Walls serves as a globally renowned street art museum, featuring murals by artists like Shepard Fairey and Okuda San Miguel. Opened in 2009, the space has become a hub for innovative visual creators.

The Palace Bar: Where Drag Meets Decadence…and the street

Brunch, But Make It Fabulous

The Palace Bar in South Beach is famous for hosting the most renowned drag brunch in Florida. Beyond brunch, it's a full-on restaurant and club with a rooftop bar.

Moxy Miami Pool Deck: Floats and Fantas

Unicorns Welcome

Moxy Miami features a colorful hotel and hangout with a unicorn float in its rooftop pool. The venue attracts an inclusive crowd, making it quintessentially South Beach.

Bar Gaythering: Unapologetically Queer

More Than Just a Bar, It's a Family

Bar Gaythering isn't just gay-friendly; it's gay. The venue offers a variety of theme nights, including Bears & Hares on Fridays.

Basement Miami: Bowl, Skate, Dance

Your Night, Your Choice

Basement Miami, located in The Miami Edition hotel, offers a unique combination of bowling, skating, and dancing, all in one visually stunning space.

Espanola Way: A Mediterranean Escape

Where Miami Meets the Mediterranean

Espanola Way is a pedestrian-only area modeled after Mediterranean villages. It offers outdoor dining and is home to one of Miami Beach's hippest bars, Kill Your Idol.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company: Sip in Style

Happy Hour, Elevated

Known for hosting one of the best happy hours in Miami, Sweet Liberty offers a curated selection of fancy cocktails. The venue combines tropical elements with an industrial setting, making it a local pillar in the up-and-coming Collins Park neighborhood.

Little Havana: A Latino Heartbeat

The Soul of Miami, in Technicolor

Little Havana is a cultural epicenter offering a range of experiences from amazing food to art galleries. Calle Ocho serves as the neighborhood's main artery, pulsating with live music and local color.

Ocean Front Deck @ The Betsy Hotel: Views for Days

Where the Sky Meets the Sea

The Ocean Front Deck at The Betsy Hotel provides sweeping views of the Atlantic and Lummus Park. It's a prime location for exclusive events or for those looking to take in Miami Beach's natural beauty.

Bill Baggs Cape State Park: Nature's Canvas

A Natural Retreat, Minutes from the City

Bill Baggs Cape State Park covers the southern third of Key Biscayne island and features the Cape Florida Light. The park limits the number of daily visitors, offering a more exclusive natural experience.

Lincoln Road

With plenty of shopping, restaurants, galleries, art deco architecture and people watching galore, pedestrian-only LINCOLN ROAD never disappoints. Plus, it's eight blocks long and in the heart of South Beach, so really you shouldn't miss it.

12TH Street Beach

Yep, if you see rainbow flags between two chair rental companies, you found the biggest gay beach in Miami. 12TH STREET BEACH is just off Ocean Drive, close to The Palace and, while it hosts mainly men, a mix of sunbathers looking to relax in a distinctly judgement-free zone of beautiful white sand and blue waters. The lifeguards and volleyballers aren't so bad either (side note).

