Boston Man Left Scarred for Life After Homophobic Attack by Man Wielding Box Cutter, Shovel: WATCH

A Boston man was beaten in the head with a shovel and slashed with a boxcutter in a homophobic attack that left him scarred for life.

WCVB reports: “The 25-year-old man who was attacked had just left Prentiss Street when Eddie Smith, 58, of Boston, began directing anti-gay slurs at him, according to the police report. Smith hit the man with a shovel and cut him with a box cutter near his eye, police said. Officers said they found a box cutter and a snow shovel. The injured man told police Smith had directed anti-gay slurs at him in the past.”

Smith was released on his own recognizance and will be arraigned this week. Said his victim: “I just hope I don’t see him soon. It just sucks that now I have to remember him when I look at my face for the rest of my life.”