Gay Adult Performer Armond Rizzo Drags Studio for Paying Tops More Than Bottoms

Armand Rizzo – Twitter broadcast here.

Adult film performer Armond Rizzo unloaded to his 320K social media followers over the weekend after getting an offer from a studio that pays their bottoms less than their tops. (Note: Wk-unfriendly language ahead)

If your wondering what site I am talking about it’s @BlacksOnBoys such a shame… lost my respect. — Armond Rizzo (@ArmondRizzoXXX) January 25, 2020

Tweeted Rizzo: “This has never happened to me but there’s a studio who is interested in me and what I found out about them is mind blowing. They pay bottoms way less than tops n there excuse the site is more top dominant … If your wondering what site I am talking about it’s @BlacksOnBoys such a shame… lost my respect.

For @BlacksOnBoys if your wondering what my response is to working for you I think your smart enough to know that, it’s going to be a big NO THANKS! I don’t care that you even raised my fee up. It’s just unjust you pay bottoms less and for that I decline working for you! — Armond Rizzo (@ArmondRizzoXXX) January 25, 2020

Rizzo also recorded a 25-minute broadcast to his followers about the situation:

Rizzo’s followers reached out with support:

I worked for @BlacksOnBoys back in the day as a top, and had to demand higher pay, they were a shitty company back then. I would’ve preferred to bottom but they didn’t want Black bottoms. I honestly didn’t know the bottoms were underpaid, I swore the White boots made more. — 🅱🅻🅰🆃🅸🅽🅾🐷🅱🅾🆃🆃🅾🅼 (@BlatinoBottom) January 25, 2020

You know how many scenes I’ve done where I’ve done all the fucken work because the top is lazy as fuck. — Armond Rizzo (@ArmondRizzoXXX) January 25, 2020

That is insane!!!! I think with all the work that bottoms do they should get paid more every time! It is always crazy to me that people still don’t realize how much prep and work there really is in being a bottom. Fuck that studio babe! — Slevinus Artarius (@slevinusatarius) January 26, 2020

Rizzo recently won the 2020 GayVN award for ‘Social Media Star’.