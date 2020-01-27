Gay Adult Performer Armond Rizzo Drags Studio for Paying Tops More Than Bottoms

Adult film performer Armond Rizzo unloaded to his 320K social media followers over the weekend after getting an offer from a studio that pays their bottoms less than their tops. (Note: Wk-unfriendly language ahead)
Tweeted Rizzo: “This has never happened to me but there’s a studio who is interested in me and what I found out about them is mind blowing. They pay bottoms way less than tops n there excuse the site is more top dominant … If your wondering what site I am talking about it’s @BlacksOnBoys such a shame… lost my respect.
Rizzo also recorded a 25-minute broadcast to his followers about the situation:
Rizzo’s followers reached out with support:
Rizzo recently won the 2020 GayVN award for ‘Social Media Star’.