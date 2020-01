What does a straight-identified actor learn from doing gay adult films? That’s what vlogger-turned-film producer dug into in a brief interview with gay-for-pay actor Markus Kage.

Kage explains how doing the scenes have shown him how to control his mind during sex, how to be versatile, the differences between how hard tops and bottoms work, that there’s something about everyone that turns him on, and how to be more connected with partners and appreciate people more.