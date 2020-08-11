Grindr Partners with Security Firm to Allow Designated Trackers, Hands-Free SOS to Police if You’re in Danger During a Hook-Up

Grindr has partnered with the security tech firm UrSafe in an effort to better safeguard its users from dangerous situations.

UrSafe’s features, including Follow Me, Check In, Hands-Free SOS, and Fake Call, allow users to contact police with a hands-free SOS, receive a fake phone call, and let designated individuals know your location when you’re on a hook-up in case you get into danger with a stranger.

Said Anthony Oyogoa, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of UrSafe, in a press release: “UrSafe was founded on the notion that living safely and freely is not a privilege, but a right, because until that is established in marginalized communities across the board, we are not all truly considered equal. Whether Grindr users are located in Robertsdale, Alabama, across the globe in Pakistan or anywhere in between, we are deeply committed to empowering them with next-generation personal safety tools, so that they can feel more comfortable dating and creating meaningful connections with others. We’re extremely invested and very humbled to join forces with Grindr, and our partnership means that four of the top ten grossing global dating apps now provide ‘The UrSafe App,’ making it an industry standard. We hope that by providing an extra layer of safety for their users, we might be able to take a bit of the anxiety and fear of danger out of the equation, so that Grindr users can focus more of their energy on creating genuine connections and cultivating their relationships.”

An online ad from UrSafe:

Grindr was sold in early June to a group called San Vicente Acquisition LLC for more than $600 million. The Chinese firm Kunlun Tech agreed to sell Grindr in March for $608.5 million, after a U.S. government panel ordered the sale in response to national security and privacy concerns over the safety of personal data in the app.