California GOP Official Promotes Fraudulent, Illegal Ballot Drop-Off Boxes Springing Up Around State

One of the Republican Party’s main refrains over the past election cycle, following Donald Trump’s lead, is to accuse the Democrats of voter fraud. But in California, it appears the GOP is committing its own fraud in the form of illegal ballot drop-off boxes.

Screenshot of tweet posted by Jordan Tygh, Regional Field Director for the Republican Party in Orange County

Jordan Tygh, a Regional Field Director for the Republican Party in Orange County, posted a tweet (since deleted) in which he promoted one of the boxes.

Said Tygh in the tweet, which was reviewed by the Washington Post before it was deleted: “Doing my part and voting early. DM me for convenient locations to drop your ballot off at!”

The Washington Post adds: “Those containers, which were first reported by the Orange County Registerand KCAL, are not county-authorized ballot drop-off sites. In fact, the unofficial boxes are against the law, state officials said Sunday. … Erecting or advertising unofficial ballot boxes could be a felony that carries a two-to-four year prison sentence, according to the secretary of state’s office. … Official ballot return locations are listed on the secretary of state’s website. But Republican leaders are encouraging voters to bring their completed ballots to unlisted sites equipped with the unofficial green boxes, at locations including smog checks and gas stations.”

The California GOP defended the boxes:

If a congregation/business or other group provides the option to its parishioners/associates/ or colleagues to drop off their ballot in a safe location, with people they trust, rather than handing it over to a stranger who knocks on their door – what is wrong with that? — CAGOP (@CAGOP) October 11, 2020

CBS Los Angeles reported on another one of the boxes, at a church.