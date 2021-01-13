Trump to Pence: ‘You Can Either Go Down in History as a Patriot … or a Pussy’

Donald Trump gave one last ultimatum to Vice President Mike Pence before he headed to the US Capitol to oversee the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win, the New York Times reports.

Said Trump to Pence, according to two sources: “You can either go down in history as a patriot or you can go down in history as a pussy.”

The NYT reports: “The blowup between the nation’s two highest elected officials then played out in dramatic fashion as the president publicly excoriated the vice president at an incendiary rally and sent agitated supporters to the Capitol where they stormed the building — some of them chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence.’ Evacuated to the basement, Mr. Pence huddled for hours while Mr. Trump tweeted out an attack on him rather than call to check on his safety.”

