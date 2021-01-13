YouTube Suspends Trump for Minimum of One Week

YouTube has suspended Donald Trump’s account, removing one more platform from the options the likely-to-be-impeached-twice president has to influence his fascist mob. The move came after Trump uploaded a new video which was then removed.

Wrote the platform: “After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days. Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”