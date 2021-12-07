Nick Cannon’s Bulge On His Daytime Talk Show Goes Viral Amid Speculation He’s Being Considered For Wendy Williams’ Replacement Despite His Abysmal Ratings

Mega Mega

Nick Cannon‘s daytime talk show is all the talk right now, but unfortunately (or maybe fortunately) for showrunners, it doesn’t seem that anyone is focused on what its evidently well-endowed host has to say.

During a recent episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the outline of what appeared to be a massive bulge in the 41-year-old’s fitted slacks was front and center as he delivered his What’s Poppin’?! segment that covers all the latest in pop culture news.

Though the multimedia personality was dishing on a Golden Girls convention, viewers pointed out that wasn’t really what was “poppin'” after all.

In the days that have passed, social media has been fixated on the man’s crotch.

“So are we not gon talk about Nick Cannon and that andouille sausage he got stuffed in those pants?” wondered one Twitter user, as another quipped, “So Nick Cannon actually has a CANNON.”

“Nick cannon got to chill man…whoever crushed up viagra in this man coffee this morning gettin’ fired and going to hell lol,” someone else joked, while a fourth person went so far as to give the host a whole new identity: “His [name] ain’t Nick Cannon, his name is Dick Cannon.”

Many indulgers also pointed out the fact that he’s a father of seven. “Nick Cannon is trending…my first thought is that he was expecting another baby,” read a comment.

“Apparently the reason Nick Cannon has so many kids is, he can impregnate you long distance,” noted one person on Twitter, as another female user added, “I would like to apologize to Nick Cannon’s baby mamas because now…I understand.”

Indeed, Cannon is a dad to seven kids by four different women.

He was famously married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016. Together, they had 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. He went on to have 4-year-old son Golden Sagon and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. With Abby De La Rosa, he had his second pair of twins– Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir – this past June. Less than two weeks later, Alyssa Scott gave birth to Zen.

When he’s not procreating, Cannon is busy hosting his syndicated program, which sadly debuted at less than half a million viewers and received devastating reviews.

But executives are reportedly so desperate to lock in a plan B amid Wendy Williams‘ ongoing health concerns that Nick is still being considered to take over that coveted 10 AM slot.

Perhaps his “andouille sausage” will help boost viewership? That is, if it doesn’t get him in trouble with the Federal Communications Commission. We’ve reached out for comment.