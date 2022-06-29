Airbnb permanently banning parties in all accommodations

Airbnb is trying to make its platform more sustainable for local communities by ending the "party house" phenomenon with a permanent ban on large gatherings in rented stays. Jens Kalaene/dpa

Two years after introducing a temporary ban on parties in rented homes during the pandemic, Airbnb is making made the ban permanent for all accommodation worldwide.

The ban, which Airbnb made officially permanent in a Tuesday announcement, was first introduced amid fears that parties would shift to rented flats when bars and clubs were closed during pandemic lockdowns.

Airbnb says the ban has since proven effective in combatting disruptive gatherings and “party house” events with open invitations advertised on social media.

Since the ban was introduced in August 2020, reports of parties have decreased by 44% year-over-year, according to the company.

With the move, Airbnb is also trying to make their business model more compatible with local communities by ending the “party house” phenomenon that has become a dreaded arrival to apartment buildings, where a constant turnover of noisy guests can burden nearby tenants.

“Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure,” Airbnb said. “It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our hosts and their neighbours.”

At the same time, the company is also lifting its cap on 16 people per home, after introducing the limit over social distancing concerns during the pandemic.

Guests who ignore the party ban are threatened with having their account suspended and even being completely kicked from the platform, and Airbnb says that in 2021 alone, more than 6,600 guests around the world were banned from Airbnb for violating the party ban.