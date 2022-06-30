Amazon restricts sale of ‘LGBTQ products’ in UAE

Published by

Al-Araby

Amazon has restricted the sale of LGBTQ-related products on its website in the UAE following “government pressure”, according to reports on Wednesday. The tech giant blocked over 150 LGBTQ-related search terms alongside the sales of items including Pride flags and books, after the UAE gave Amazon until Friday to adhere to its demands, according to company documents seen by The New York Times. The UAE is classified by UK LGBTQ Charity Stonewall as a Zone 3 country, which means “sexual acts between people of the same sex are illegal”. The move comes as Pride Month, dedicated to empowering the LG…

Read More