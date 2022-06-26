Beirut LGBT protests forced to postpone after death threats

Published by

Al-Araby

Queer rights activists in Lebanon have been forced to cancel protests outside the interior ministry after receiving death threats and warnings of homophobic counter protests. Activists and allies of the LGBT community in Lebanon had organised to meet in protest against a rising tide of homophobia from leading political and religious figures on Sunday, outside the interior ministry in Beirut. “In order to protect the safety of demonstrators, and make space for more organisations to take part in solidarity, we have decided to postpone Sunday’s action to a new date very soon” announced LGBT advoc…

