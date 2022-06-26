Black gun owners to gain from Supreme Court overturning of New York license to carry weapons law

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Black people are more likely to be jailed for weapons possession than other New Yorkers — giving public defenders and civil rights advocates reason to support last week’s Supreme Court ruling expected to ease the process of getting a license to carry a gun. The defense lawyers’ unlikely alliance with the NRA-affiliated group of New York gun owners who brought the Supreme Court case is based partly on the argument that New York’s laws restricting gun owners’ right to carry weapons had racist underpinnings. “Society as a whole has a dramatically different view of Black people carrying…

Read More