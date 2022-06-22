CDC: Historic outbreak of meningococcal disease among LGBTQ men in Florida

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — At least six people in Florida have died in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday called “one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease among gay and bisexual men in U.S. history,” with state and health officials and LGBTQ+ groups scrambling to alert the public about the deadly disease. As of Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has recorded 10 deaths and 44 cases in 2022, more than double the annual average over the last five years: 13 of those were in Orange County, three in Seminole, three in Lake and one in Osceola. At least 26 of those…

