Flight Attendants Get Engaged on Flight After Both Plan Proposal for Each Other

Two Alaska Airlines employees recently took their love to new heights with a surprise dual engagement on the company’s “Pride in the Sky” flight. According to Alaska Airlines, Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant for the airline, proposed to her newly hired Alaska pilot girlfriend Alejandra Moncayo over the PA system (in English and Spanish) while on one knee. Their love story started, at 35,000 feet, after they initially met while on a flight traveling from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 2020. When the women noticed that the Alaska Airline’s “Fly with Pride” flight just happened to be retaking…

