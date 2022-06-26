Half Of LGBT People Have Symptoms Of Anxiety: Census

Published by

Knewz

By Alex Lang New York (Knewz) — LGBT people experience anxiety and depression at higher rates than other people, according to U.S. Census data. In the most recent findings, about 50 percent of LGBT people reported symptoms of anxiety, according to the data. That figure has held fairly steady since July 2021. The results come as June marks “Pride” month in many communities. That figure is compared to 24.3 percent of non-LGBT adults who say they have anxiety symptoms. Anxiety in LGBT individuals was highest in LGBT people living with kids, the census found. That demographic also had the highest …

