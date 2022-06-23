Towleroad Gay News

Long Island library board votes to ‘remove all Pride displays’ and LGBTQ books from children’s section

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — A library on Long Island has voted to remove “all Pride displays” as well as Pride-related books from its children’s sections. The Smithtown Library Board of Trustees voted 4-2 Tuesday to ban any and all displays related to LGBTQ Pride from kids’ areas at Smithtown Library buildings, a move that was met with fierce backlash and call for action by advocates. The New York Library Association slammed Smithtown’s move, calling it “a direct violation of NYLA’s commitment to intellectual freedom and the freedom to read that libraries are entrusted to uphold.” The organization reaffirmed i…

