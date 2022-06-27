Panicked Pride revelers run from phantom gunshots in Washington Square Park

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Fireworks sparked a mass panic in Washington Square Park Sunday, sending throngs of celebrants of Pride weekend scrambling from the area, police said. Thousands of Pride revelers swarming the park panicked about 8:50 p.m. when fireworks were let off — a noise many mistook for gunshots. Video posted to Twitter show scores of terrified people running from the famed park. “People totally freaked out,” said one witness, who asked not to be named. “We heard two loud bangs and everyone just started running at the same time. People were just running every direction.” “Who would light firew…

Read More