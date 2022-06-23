Pride 2022: NYU professor takes ‘deep dive’ into legacy and impact of Sylvester with ‘Sound Barrier’: LISTEN

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Sylvester is getting a closer look. The late disco great is the subject of a “Sound Barrier,” a new documentary podcast that launched Wednesday on Spotify. Hosted by Dr. Jason King, a journalist, musician and New York University professor, the series will chronicle the musical career and impact of the genre-defying, gender-bending and influential icon. The vocal powerhouse behind timeless disco classics such as “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real),” “Dance (Disco Heat)” and “Do You Wanna Funk,” Sylvester was a trailblazer in Black music and LGBTQ+ culture. Long before “Rupaul’s Drag Race…

Read More