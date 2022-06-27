SHACKLED! Imprisoned WNBA Star Brittney Griner Looks Uneasy Ahead Of Trial As She Faces 10 Years In Russian Prison

RICHARD ELLIS/UPI/Newscom/The Mega Agency

WNBA star Brittney Grinerlooked rattled with nerves as she awaits her fate for allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil through Moscow airport security in February.

The imprisoned Phoenix Mercury star, 31, appeared in a Russian courtroom on Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial, which is now set to begin on Friday, July 1, Radar can confirm.

She was shackled in photos obtained by Daily Mail and will remain in custody until the trial ends, her lawyer, Aleksandr Boikov, confirmed. The 6-foot-9 athlete could be seen surrounded by prison guards ahead of her courtroom appearance.

The drug charges against her carry a sentence of up to 10 years in a penal colony.

Her release seemed unlikely following a recent Keir Simmons interview, during which Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s top spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, shut down the State Department’s position that she was wrongfully detained and could be viewed as a hostage.

Peskov argued that “hundreds and hundreds of Russian citizens that were sentenced for carrying hashish.”

“Why should we make an exemption for a foreign citizen?” he asked.

“She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov continued. “It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws.”

Griner was arrested on February 17, RadarOnline.com reported, after traveling to the country to participate in their professional female basketball league.

She was accused of smuggling drugs into Russia after a hashish oil vape pen was allegedly found in her luggage and was quickly detained by authorities.

The Olympic gold medalist’s serious legal woes have rocked her family, including her wife, Cherelle Griner, who said they have only been able to chat “sporadically” through letters as they fight for her release.

“I’m trusting her lawyers,” Cherelle said during an interview with Good Morning America. “‘How does she look? How is her spirit? How is her energy?’ I’m just asking all those questions, trying to just get some type of indication or vibe.”