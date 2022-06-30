Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Under Fire: Petition To Have Him Resign Or Be IMPEACHED Surpasses 450K Signatures

MEGA

An online petition demanding that Justice Clarence Thomas must resign from the Supreme Court immediately or else be impeached is quickly gaining traction, Radar has learned.

More than 450,000 signatures have rolled in since its launch.

The creator via advocate group MoveOn explained why it’s “important” to sign the petition, citing how the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, which in turn allowed each state to decide its own laws on abortions.

“Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — who sided with the majority on overturning Roe — made it clear what’s next: to overturn high court rulings that establish gay rights and contraception rights,” the description continued.

Thomas had argued in a concurring opinion that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” its past rulings on those matters.

The petition also highlights that Thomas voted against a Supreme Court decision to compel the release of Donald Trump‘s records regarding the January 6 insurrection in 2021, mentioning Thomas’ wife as well amid questions over her involvement.

The lawyer for the wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, has said his client will not voluntarily testify about what role she may have played in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and stay in power, as RadarOnline.com reported.

In a letter obtained by The New York Times, Ginni’s attorney responded to the House January 6 committee, writing that there was no “sufficient basis” for her to appear.

All of the above has fueled more public outcry in the wake of Cassidy Hutchinson‘s bombshell testimony against Trump, which he denied via his own platform, Truth Social.

Hutchinson, who served as an aide to his last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, claimed Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his presidential vehicle and lunged at a Secret Service agent when he was “furious” they would not take him to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Amid the controversies, Thomas has been accused of “mixing his powerful role with his conservative political activism.”

The petition argues, “He must resign — or Congress must immediately investigate and impeach.”