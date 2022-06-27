‘They’re As Safe As They Are In A Classroom’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Faces Intense Backlash Over Bizarre Abortion Comparison

Mega

Sarah Huckabee Sanders came under intense scrutiny over the weekend after she celebrated the reversal of Roe v. Wade during a rally in Arkansas, Radar has confirmed.

The 39-year-old ex-White House press secretary held a rally on Sunday after winning the GOP primary for governor of Arkansas, and during the event, she made a bizarre comment about women’s abortion rights while simultaneously ignoring the mass school shootings plaguing the nation.

“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Sanders proclaimed, “because every stage of life has value. No one greater than the other.”

Immediately following the untimely comment, social media was set ablaze with backlash and fervor over Sanders’ “insensitive” and “tone-deaf” comment.

“Ah yes, classrooms in 2022, famous for safety,” one person sarcastically responded on Twitter. “I told my husband and he said, ‘everyone is misunderstanding. She means that pregnant women will be more likely to get shot.’ It makes more sense his way,” another user tweeted.

“I’m not convinced that’s the winning line she thinks it is!” a third person wrote.

Sanders came under fire for her comment not only because of the recent anger and controversy over the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday but also because of the Robb Elementary School shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, an 18-year-old named Salvador Ramos entered the Uvalde elementary school on May 24 and fatally shot 19 young students and two teachers.

The heartbreaking tragedy brought renewed focus to school shootings and created a renewed push for gun reform throughout the country.

But, despite the tragedy and the controversy over SCOTUS’ decision on Friday, Sanders still chose to make the bizarre comparison while rallying her crowd.

“Over 200 mass shootings in America this year,” one angry Twitter user wrote. “More than 2 dozen school shootings. 19 dead kids in Uvalde. Guns are the leading cause of death of kids in America.”

Even celebrities picked up on the irony of Sanders’ comment. Musician Sheryl Crow rushed to Twitter to call out the former WH press secretary for her outrageous comment.

“This is the kind of hypocrisy that sways other people to become hypocrites,” Crow wrote. “The irony of her statement is such a joke that it scares me. And I certainly hope that the citizens of Arkansas are not stupid enough to fall for her rhetoric.”