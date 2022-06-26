Turkey police break up Istanbul Pride march, detain dozens: AFP

Published by

Turkish police on Sunday forcibly intervened in a Pride march in Istanbul, detaining dozens of demonstrators and an AFP photographer, AFP journalists on the ground said. The governor’s office had banned the march around Taksim square in the heart of Istanbul but protesters gathered nearby under heavy police presence earlier than scheduled. BREAKING: Turkish police break up Istanbul Pride march, detain dozens including media pic.twitter.com/0jxLjLDUOA — BNN 🇹🇷 Newsroom (@BNNTRnews) As usual Turkish gov’t doesn’t allow the Gay pride march in Istanbul today. Here a police officer is throwing LGBT…

