UAE children magazine retracts ‘gay issue’ after outcry

Published by

Al-Araby

An investigation has been opened into a children’s magazine in the United Arab Emirates for promoting, according to authorities, homosexuality. The May issue of Majid Magazine, a popular comic for kids in the Arab world published by Abu Dhabi Media and sold in a number of countries, was withdrawn last week, as it depicted a multi-coloured character. “Amazing, I have the capability to colour things… Ali will wish to become like me,” reads one line. The term “homosexual” and “like me” in Arabic are “mithli,” which both spell and sound the same. Some social media users claim this was done on purp…

Read More