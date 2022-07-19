Actor in Iran comes out as transgender man

Published by

Al-Araby

A well-known Iranian actor has come out as a transgender man, to mixed reception on social media. The 56-year-old actor said in a voice recording last week that he would now be going by the name Maziar Lorestani – though his Instagram username also includes his former first name, Shohreh. Lorestani, who lives and works in Iran said that he is now “customarily and legally” a man. “I hope I can continue my work as an artist with my new identity,” Lorestani said. Lorestani began acting in the 1980s, featuring in television, film and theatre productions. He has close to half a million followers on…

