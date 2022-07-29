After DeSantis slams Miami drag show, other performers, businesses worry they’re next

Published by

Miami Herald

MIAMI — After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Parental Rights in Education” law — dubbed the “don’t say gay” law by its critics — the co-owner of R House, which hosts a popular drag brunch in Miami’s Wynwood district, had no qualms speaking out against it. “Whatever is going on in Tallahassee, every weekend we will be representing our community in a positive way,” Owen Bale told the Miami Herald in April. “Doing what we do is a political statement in its own right.” Now, R House itself is under fire from the governor and under investigation by the state over a video of a partially clad drag quee…

Read More