Bannon gets mocked to his face post-conviction: ‘This doesn’t seem like the misdemeanor from hell’

Published by

Raw Story

By Bob Brigham Steve Bannon was ridiculed on Friday for not following through on his bluster after he was convicted of refusing to obey a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. In November, after Bannon was released after being charged, he boldly predicted he would turn the tables on everyone seeking to enforce the subpoena. “I’m telling you right now, this is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden,” Bannon predicted. “We’re going on the offense, we’re tired of playing defense, we’re goi…

Read More