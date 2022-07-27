Battle Over Britney! Lynne Spears Pleads For Reconciliation As Singer Leaks Alarming 2019 Messages To Mom & Old Friend

mega

Drama involving Britney Spears kicked off after the singer posted alarming screenshots of text messages she sent her mom, friend, and lawyer after allegedly being forced into a mental health facility in 2019, Radar has discovered.

“It’s a little different with proof,” Britney shared, then deleted on Monday, telling fans how she felt abandoned.

“He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [sic] and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f–k yourslwf [sic],” the message to Lynne read, not specifying whether she was referring to her doctor or estranged father, Jamie, who was her conservator at the time.

Seroquel is used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression. “I feel like he’s trying to kill me,” she continued in the disturbing thread. “I swear to god I do.”

Britney claimed that she got no response from her mom, Lynne, at the time, sharing another screenshot in which she asked her childhood friend Jansen Fitzgerald to help her find new counsel.

“I need John Bell‘s number please, when u can,” she wrote to her friend from home.

“Also what about the lithium in your opinion and it being monitored for so long … of course they can MAKE UP any excuse to keep doing it but is it really healthy and ok to give blood for THAT LONG,” Britney’s message to Fitzgerald continued. “I have a feeling you will say I will be ok but it still doesn’t make any sense.”

Although Britney said she never heard back from her pal either, Jansen insisted that she responded at the time, claiming that she always felt “some of my messages were deleted.”

Lynne and Britney in 2010.

“My heart is a little broken this morning so I would like to clarify some things … I love my friends more than life itself and would go to the ends of the earth for them,” she wrote Monday via her Instagram Stories.

Fitzgerald said this message along with “thousands” of others were sent to the court investigator in 2019, alleging that she and Britney would be “cautious” of what they would write out of concern they were being monitored. She added, “When she left the facility, my phone number was blocked from her and we have never spoken again!”

Britney’s pal claimed to have made numerous attempts to get in touch with the Gimme More singer to no avail.

“I miss my friend terribly and want nothing but the best for her,” she continued.

Afterward, Lynne stirred the pot by sharing Fitzgerald’s message on her Instagram page, writing, “Britney, I have all the ‘whole conversations‘ as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

While calling out her estranged family on social media, Britney also slammed sister Jamie Lynn for allegedly shutting her down when she needed her help, going against the Zoey 101 star’s past claims that she always tried her best to show support.