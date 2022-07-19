Towleroad Gay News

Swimming-Trans woman Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
Charles Barkley’s Supportive Message To Gay And Transgender People: “I Love You. And If Anybody Gives You Sh*t, Tell Them Charles Said, ‘F**k You.'”
Ivana Trump Gave Trump Tower Neighbor Michael Jackson ‘Open Invitation’ To Playdates With Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric; Watched MTV, Played Tetris, Legos
New Lizzo: "Everybody's Gay" LISTEN

Carl Nassib Reveals Why He Decided To Publicly Come Out

By Andrew McCarty Nearly one year ago to the day, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced on social media that he is gay. He became one of the first active NFL players to come out publicly. A year later, he’s opening up on why he decided to make the information public, rather than keeping it close. In an interview with Good Morning America, Nassib made it clear he wanted to create a positive narrative for young people in the conversation around sexual orientation. He spoke with former NFL star Michael Strahan about the decision. From GMA: “I stared at the phone for, like, an …

