Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

TJ Osborne jokes brother John guessed his sexuality based on his internet search history
EU Commission takes Hungary to court for LGBT law, broadcast licence
Armie Hammer Quits Cayman Islands Timeshare Job, Returns To L.A. & Living With Robert Downey Jr.: A Little Gossip. A Whole Lot To Unpack Here.

Charles Barkley’s Supportive Message To Gay And Transgender People: “I Love You. And If Anybody Gives You Sh*t, Tell Them Charles Said, ‘F**k You.'”

Leave a Comment

597624 origin 1
Published by
Fadeaway World

By Divij Kulkarni View the original article to see embedded media. Sports are often a distraction for most people from the various problems that happen in life that can make them sad. There is a raging debate over whether athletes should use their platform for social and political messaging, but most NBA players use their influence to fight for people that don’t have a voice themselves. Sports fans are a reflection of society at large, and while a majority might be lovely and harmless, there are always those that are bigoted and prejudiced against certain groups. LeBron James recently called o…

Read More

Related Posts