Critics Worry Government Surveillance of HIV May Hurt More Than It Helps

Robert Suttle has seen firsthand the legal risks of having HIV. In 2008, Suttle said, a former partner accused him of not disclosing he was HIV-positive. He was charged under Louisiana law with “intentional exposure to AIDS virus.” Rather than fight the charge and risk a longer sentence, Suttle pleaded guilty, received a sentence of six months in state prison, and was required to register as a sex offender. “You can be criminalized, certainly, for existing as a person living with HIV,” he said. Suttle, who now lives in New York, said his experience has him worried about a new tool being promot…

