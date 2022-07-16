Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

TJ Osborne jokes brother John guessed his sexuality based on his internet search history
EU Commission takes Hungary to court for LGBT law, broadcast licence
Armie Hammer Quits Cayman Islands Timeshare Job, Returns To L.A. & Living With Robert Downey Jr.: A Little Gossip. A Whole Lot To Unpack Here.

DeSantis attempts to explain the ideology behind woke math

Leave a Comment

597634 origin 1
Published by
AlterNet

By Meaghan Ellis Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently expressed concern about “woke math’s” number and how he disapproves of it. On Friday, July 15, the Republican governor detailed his frustration during a speech at a recent Moms of Liberty conference held in Tampa, Fla. Speaking to the group of conservative mothers who have publicly opposed many aspects of current education, DeSantis lodged an attack on what “woke” mathematics and school library books he has deemed inappropriate. “Some of these libraries you’ll have these elementary school middle school – and really just explicit and just …

Read More

Related Posts