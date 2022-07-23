‘Florida is in midst of a meningococcal outbreak.’ What to know now about meningitis

Published by

Miami Herald

Florida is facing several disease outbreaks — COVID, monkeypox, dengue fever. But meningococcal disease is now on the minds of health experts, too. So you may be wondering: What should you know and what can you do about it? In a discussion with reporters, Dr. Ulyee Choe, statewide medical director for the Florida Department of Health, compared the adverse effects of monkeypox with meningococcal disease that can lead to fatal meningitis. He didn’t like what he was seeing in the Sunshine State. “Meningococcal disease, to some degree, concerns me more given the severity of the disease,” Choe said…

Read More