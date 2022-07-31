Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency in response to monkeypox outbreak

Published by

New York Daily News

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul, noting that New York state is now home to more than 25% of U.S. monkeypox cases, declared a state disaster emergency to secure additional vaccines and slow the spread of the virus. "We need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond," said Hochul on Friday night as the number of statewide cases hit 1,345. "It's especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups." According to the governor, her executive order will allow the state to amp up its response to the monkeypox c…

African nations ‘relegated to a footnote’ in monkeypox vaccine efforts. Monkeypox: Fears of repeat of Covid-19 vaccine inequity

Al-Araby

Al-Araby

Moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine, while declining to share doses with Africa, could leave millions of people unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease and risk continued spillovers of the virus into humans, public health officials are warning. Critics fear a repeat of the catastrophic inequity problems seen during the coronavirus pandemic. "The mistakes we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic are already being repeated," said Dr. Boghuma Kabisen Titanji, an assistant professor of medicine at Emory University. While rich countries have ordered m…