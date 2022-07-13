Herschel Walker’s 22-Year-Old Son Christian Caught Screaming At Singer Kehlani In Starbucks Drive-Thru

@@ChristianWalk1r/instagram;mega

Herschel Walker‘s son Christian got into an explosive yelling match with singer Kehlani at a Starbucks in Los Angeles, Radar has learned.

The ex-NFL star turned Republican senate candidate’s 22-year-old son started filming in the drive-thru after becoming upset with pride flags hanging in the store. He said, “These flags from hell should have been removed 13 days ago. Pride month is over. Where is my American flag? You are intolerant of how I identify as a freakin’ American.”

He then proceeded to tell his followers he was going to ask the staff if they needed an American flag. In a video posted on his Instagram Story, he asked an employee if they had an American flag but they were unsure. Christian then lost it shaking his head several times.

Then moments later, he posted a video of him in his car yelling at the car in front of him. A woman in the other car pops out and is revealed to be singer Kehlani.

She can be heard telling him, “you are so obnoxious” while he shouts at her. Christian then filmed himself getting out of his car and approaching her car window.

“You don’t need to tell baristas I am an a—— because I have an opinion. Get your drink and go away,” he said while Kehlani looked on calmly.

The barista can be heard apologizing to the singer who shakes her head telling him it’s okay. “If you can have an opinion, I can have an opinion,” he continued yelling while she laughed at him while chatting on FaceTime with a friend.

Christian captioned the post, “This LOVING TOLERANT INCLUSIVE woman told the baristas I was “that a-hole from tiktok” So yes, I got out of the car.”

Kehlani has yet to comment on the matter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Herschel has been fighting off a separate scandal for weeks. Last month, a bombshell report broke revealing the ex-NFL star had three “secret” children.

Herschel has only publicly claimed Christian. The report said the politician also had a secret 10-year-old son with one woman and another 13-year-old son with another individual. He also had a daughter who was born while he was in college.