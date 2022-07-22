Ill. bakery facing harassment ahead of family-friendly drag show planned for Saturday

Published by

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — A far northwest suburban bakery has received a stream of harassment after selling tickets to a family-friendly drag show scheduled at the shop on Saturday, while protesters and counterprotesters plan to rally outside during the show, according to the owner and police. Corinna Sac, owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills, Illinois, planned what she said is a fun and child-friendly event, replete with costumes, dancing, breakfast food and a celestial theme. Sac, a baker, opened the shop with the goal of creating a space for everyone, she said. The space holds live music,…

