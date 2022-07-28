‘I’m Not A Fan…I Don’t Like Him’: Ex-Prez Donald Trump SLAMS LeBron James During Wild Speech About Women’s Basketball

Mega

Donald Trump trashed LeBron James over the weekend during a wild speech about gender transitioning and women’s basketball, Radar has learned.

The outrageous incident took place while the ex-president addressed a crowd of right-wing teenagers during Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

Although Trump revealed he likes Michael Jordan “much better” than James, the former president suggested he would convince the 37-year-old Lakers star to transition into a woman to play on his women’s basketball team.

“I’m not a fan of Lebron James at all… I don’t like him,” Trump told the crowd of students, “but I’d say: ‘LeBron, did you ever think of becoming a woman? Did you ever consider, because I’d like to have you on my team. I’d love to have you on our team, LeBron.’”

“But think of it, it’s so crazy what’s happening,” Trump added as he criticized and mocked transgender athletes.

Trump’s speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa over the weekend came just a few days before the ex-president returned to Washington, D.C. for the first time since leaving office in January 2021.

On Tuesday, while giving a speech at a conference hosted by the America First Policy Institute, Trump continued to ridicule transgender athletes while also slamming President Joe Biden, the drug epidemic and the homeless crisis taking place in D.C. and throughout the nation.

“This guy comes along, he’s named Alice…world record, world record,” Trump joked about transgender weight lifters as he pretended to lift weights. “We could have put another couple hundred pounds on. It’s so unfair.”

“You execute a drug dealer, you save 500 lives,” the ex-president also said while suggesting drug dealers should be put to death.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s return to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday – and his speech in Tampa on Saturday – came amid rumors the former president is preparing to announce his plans to run for president again in 2024.

RadarOnline.com also exclusively learned that although Trump spoke considerately of his former vice president during his speech Tuesday, the ex-president slammed Mike Pence as “unelectable” while speaking to his supporters behind closed doors.

“Mike is unelectable. He doesn’t have the gays’ support. The gays love me. They hate Mike,” Trump reportedly said, according to a source from within the ex-president’s orbit, regarding Pence’s plans to also run in 2024.