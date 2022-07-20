Is Charles Barkley Using Us For Clout? NBA-caster’s Gay/Trans-Ally Comment Come As He Explores A Money Move To Saudi LIV Golf League

Happy to Live In New World Where Sportscasters Care We Know They Are Not Homophobic; That Said, Barkley Recently Joked (we think) He’d ‘Kill a Relative’ for $150 Million.

By Andrew Gould Charles Barkley may pursue a business arrangement with LIV Golf, even at the cost of his TNT position. According to Dan Patrick, Barkley knows he “might have to leave TNT” if he joins the controversial new golf league. It’s unclear how seriously the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer is considering vacating his long-running role on Inside The NBA. In an appearance on The Next Roundlast week, Barkley confirmed that he has a meeting lined up with the new golf league about an unspecified media role. “Nothing is imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they t…

