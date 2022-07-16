Ivana Trump Gave Trump Tower Neighbor Michael Jackson ‘Open Invitation’ To Playdates With Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric; Watched MTV, Played Tetris, Legos

Mega Mega

Donald Trump‘s first wife fiercely defended her “good friend” Michael Jackson despite the mounting child molestation accusations against him. Radar can confirm that Ivana Trumpgave the King of Pop an “open invitation” to have playdates with her kids at the apartment she shared with Trump during their 15-year marriage.

Ivana married the businessman in 1977. They welcomed their first child, Donald Jr., in December of that year. Ivanka came next in October 1981, followed by Eric on January 6, 1984.

RadarOnline.com can report that Ivana would allow Jackson to go upstairs with her sons and daughter for “playdates” whenever he pleased — but the visits were always supervised.

The mom of three never tried to hide Jackson’s friendship with her kids, despite there being a 19-year age gap between the singer and her oldest child.

“The only person who had an open invitation to come to the triplex for playdates whenever he wanted was Michael Jackson,” Ivana wrote in her new memoir, Raising Trump.

“The King of Pop lived in Trump Tower and was a good friend of our whole family,” she explained, adding, “He’d stop by and chat with Donald and me for twenty minutes, and then he’d go up to the kids’ floor to hang out with them for hours and hours.”

So, what did Jackson do when he came to visit Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric? Normal kid things, said Ivana.

“They’d watch MTV, play Mario Brothers or Tetris, and build Trump Tower in Legos. Michael was a thirty-year-old kid. He could relate to Ivanka and the boys better than to us,” she wrote in her book.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ivana plunged down the stairs to her death on Thursday. The New York Medical Examiner revealed Ivana’s cause of death was blunt impact injuries to her torso after taking a nasty spill inside her Upper East Side apartment.

When Manhattan paramedics arrived at her home, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ivanka and Eric have both addressed her passing, as did her ex-husband.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump wrote.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana.”