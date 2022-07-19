Jim Jordan goes off on Dems’ marriage equality bill — and calls it an attempt to ‘intimidate’ Supreme Court

Published by

Raw Story

By Brad Reed House Democrats are trying to pass a bill that would codify marriage equality for LGBTQ Americans, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is not happy about it. Speaking on the House floor Tuesday, Jordan lambasted Democrats for trying to pass marriage equality via the legislative process, which he suggested was an attempt to somehow “intimidate” the United States Supreme Court from overturning its own past ruling that established marriage equality as the law of the land. “This bill is simply the latest installment of the Democrats’ campaign to delegitimize and attempt to intimidate the Unite…

Read More