Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Joe Rogan Says Divisive Disrespect For Marriage Equality Is “The Kinda Sh-t That Keeps Me From Becoming A Republican”

Leave a Comment

h.t. @mikesington

604587 origin 1
 
Published by
AlterNet
 

By Brandon Gage Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan issued a powerful defense of marriage equality and admonished the Republican Party’s assaults on civil liberties during Saturday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience. Silhouetted in a haze of smoke, Rogan and his guest, comedian Andrew Schulz, lamented the right-wing’s cultural crusades. “It’s not just abortion rights, now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me, that people like [United States Senator] Marco Rubio [R-Florida] was saying that it was like a silly thing to argue about, to be concerned about. And then some… Read More

Related Posts