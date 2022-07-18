Lebanon LGBTQ+ community targeted amid economic meltdown

Published by

Al-Araby

Nour never felt entirely safe as a queer person in Lebanon. But in the past few years, the 25-year-old pharmacist had begun letting his guard down, meeting with friends in LGBTQ-friendly spaces in Beirut and even performing in drag shows. He now opts to stay at home, fearing for his safety more than ever after a wave of anti-LGBTQ hate speech that followed last month’s decision by the Lebanese Interior Ministry to shut down any events aimed at promoting “sexual perversion”. The setback is part of a broader clampdown on marginalised groups and freedoms that activists say aims to distract the pu…

