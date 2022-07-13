LeBron James wouldn’t blame Brittney Griner for not wanting to live in the U.S.

Published by

New York Daily News

LeBron James seems to wonder if fellow basketball star Brittney Griner will want to live in the U.S. again if she’s released from the Russian prison she currently calls home. In a promotional clip for his talkshow “The Shop,” James appears to believe that Griner, who was arrested in Russia in mid-February, would not want to return to the nation that has been unable to bring her home amid difficult relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. “How can she feel like America has her back?” James said. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’ ” The 31-year-old WNBA star w…

Read More