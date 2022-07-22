LGBT activist Jimmy Sham launches legal bid to make Hong Kong recognise same-sex couples married overseas

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

LGBT activist Jimmy Sham has launched a new legal bid to force Hong Kong to recognise the status of same-sex couples who were married overseas, with his lawyer arguing that differential treatment from heterosexual couples violates people’s right to equality. Sham, who failed in his initial judicial challenge in September 2020, appealed against the lower court’s ruling before a three-judge panel, consisting of Chief Judge of the High Court Poon Shiu-chor, Vice President of the Court of Appeal Susan Kwan and Justice of Appeal Carlye Chu. Sham is currently detained under the national security law…

